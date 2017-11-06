New brewing technology helps protect the environment

Lolo Peak Brewing Company and CO Brew , Inc. will be hosting a CO Brew Fest Monday night.

The brew fest is all about celebrating sustainable brewing.

The event will feature tastings of beer which has been carbonated with carbon dioxide that has been recaptured and recycled from the brewing process.

Typically, beer is produced in tanks, which releases a lot of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

However, with CO Brew , Inc. technology they are able to close the carbon admission and even reduce costs for the breweries.

Also, Lolo Peak Brewing Company will be the first and only brewery in Montana to utilize this CO Brew technology.

“It captures those CO2 admissions, cleans them and stores them. That way the brewer can carbonate beer with the CO2 that the same beer made,” said Taylor Woods, Founder of CO Brew , Inc.

Wood tells ABC FOX Montana one of the brews to utilize CO Brews ’ technology will be an Alpenglow Wheat Ale, which folks will get to try at Monday’s event.

Also, they will be giving away raffles for free growlers fills every 20 minutes.

There will be CO Brew merchandise and pint glasses free when you walk in.

Woods said they do plan to share their technology with other breweries around the state and even outside the state.

The event will be at the Lolo Peak Brewing Company, Monday starting at 5 P.M. to 9 P.M.