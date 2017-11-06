New brewing technology helps protect the environment - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

New brewing technology helps protect the environment

Posted: Updated:
LOLO -

Lolo Peak Brewing Company and COBrew, Inc. will be hosting a COBrew Fest Monday night. 

The brew fest is all about celebrating sustainable brewing.

The event will feature tastings of beer which has been carbonated with carbon dioxide that has been recaptured and recycled from the brewing process.

Typically, beer is produced in tanks, which releases a lot of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. 

However, with COBrew, Inc. technology they are able to close the carbon admission and even reduce costs for the breweries. 

Also, Lolo Peak Brewing Company will be the first and only brewery in Montana to utilize this COBrew technology.  

“It captures those CO2 admissions, cleans them and stores them. That way the brewer can carbonate beer with the CO2 that the same beer made,” said Taylor Woods, Founder of COBrew, Inc.

Wood tells ABC FOX Montana one of the brews to utilize COBrews’ technology will be an Alpenglow Wheat Ale, which folks will get to try at Monday’s event.  

Also, they will be giving away raffles for free growlers fills every 20 minutes. 

There will be COBrew merchandise and pint glasses free when you walk in. 

Woods said they do plan to share their technology with other breweries around the state and even outside the state.

The event will be at the Lolo Peak Brewing Company, Monday starting at 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Neighbors of Texas shooting suspect report recent gunfire

    Neighbors of Texas shooting suspect report recent gunfire

    Monday, November 6 2017 8:14 AM EST2017-11-06 13:14:50 GMT

    SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - People who live near an address listed for the Texas church shooting suspect say they heard intense gunfire from that direction in recent days. Sixteen-year-old Ryan Albers lives across the road from the listed home of suspect Devin Kelley. He says: "It's really loud. At first I thought someone was blasting."

    SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - People who live near an address listed for the Texas church shooting suspect say they heard intense gunfire from that direction in recent days. Sixteen-year-old Ryan Albers lives across the road from the listed home of suspect Devin Kelley. He says: "It's really loud. At first I thought someone was blasting."

  • Multiple accidents on 1-90 Eastbound

    Multiple accidents on 1-90 Eastbound

    Sunday, November 5 2017 6:39 PM EST2017-11-05 23:39:56 GMT

    Late Saturday night, I-90 at mile marker 65 Eastbound was shut down by multiple accidents...

    Late Saturday night, I-90 at mile marker 65 Eastbound was shut down by multiple accidents...

  • New brewing technology helps protect the environment

    New brewing technology helps protect the environment

    Monday, November 6 2017 12:34 AM EST2017-11-06 05:34:55 GMT

    Lolo Peak Brewing Company and COBrew, Inc. will be hosting a COBrew Fest Monday night.  

    Lolo Peak Brewing Company and COBrew, Inc. will be hosting a COBrew Fest Monday night.  

  • Construction Equipment Rental Market Report - UK 2017-2021 Analysis

    Construction Equipment Rental Market Report - UK 2017-2021 Analysis

    The 6th edition of the 'Construction Equipment Rental Market Report - UK 2017-2021 Analysis', has been published by AMA Research. Incorporating original input and primary research, this updated report represents a...
    The 6th edition of the 'Construction Equipment Rental Market Report - UK 2017-2021 Analysis', has been published by AMA Research. Incorporating original input and primary research, this updated report represents a...

  • Indonesia's Presidential Palace Meeting Emphasize on Bekasi-Purwakarta Special Economic Zone

    Indonesia's Presidential Palace Meeting Emphasize on Bekasi-Purwakarta Special Economic Zone

    LONDON, THE UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo and nine ministers responsible for finance and economics hosted a dialog with the leaders of the Indonesian...
    LONDON, THE UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo and nine ministers responsible for finance and economics hosted a dialog with the leaders of the Indonesian Chamber of...

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Contact Us

    Contact Us

    Contact us. KTMF Phone: (406) 542-8900. Address: 2200 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT 59801. KWYB Phone: (406) 586-3594 Address: 2619 West College, Bozeman, MT 59718
    ?

    Contact us. KTMF Phone: (406) 542-8900. Address: 2200 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT 59801. KWYB Phone: (406) 586-3594 Address: 2619 West College, Bozeman, MT 59718
    ?

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.