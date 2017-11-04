Griz hold on with third string QB, beat NAU 17-15 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Griz hold on with third string QB, beat NAU 17-15

It wasn't pretty, but the Montana Grizzlies showed a lot of heart on Saturday night in Washington-Grizzly Stadium as they beat #8 ranked NAU 17-15.

Montana was down to their fourth string quarterback, MaKena Simis, after starting QB Gresch Jensen suffered a concussion last week against Weber State. Third string QB Caleb Hill started the game for the Griz on the first two series, but was quickly replaced by Simis. Simis started a few games at quarterback two seasons ago for Montana during Head Coach Bob Stitt's first year, but it had been a while for the senior from Helena.

The game began with a weird play that hurt the Lumberjacks. Star quarterback Case Cookis was called for targeting after throwing a crack-back-block on Griz LB James Banks. Cookis was throwing out of the game, and screamed profanities at the Montana fans as he exited the stadium.

But after all of that, it took a goal line two point conversion stand by the Griz defense to officially clinch the win. NAU marched down the field with two minutes left, and NAU backup QB Stone Smartt took it himself on the right side for a touchdown to bring to score to 17-15. But on the two point conversion attempt, Smartt threw behind a wide open receiver in the back of the endzone, giving the Griz the two point victory. 

Simis' stat line was not pretty. He only went 6-15 through the air for 44 yards and no touchdowns. But it was his legs where he did most of his damage, rushing 19 times for 102 yards. Elijah Lee scored a rushing touchdown from two yards out in the third quarter to put the Griz up for good after NAU fumbled the ball back to Montana. 

Montana showed out on special teams as well, with Jerry Louie-McGee getting out in space and taking it back to the house 48 yards. It was McGee's first return touchdown of the year. 

Montana will return to Washington-Grizzly Stadium this coming Saturday to host Northern Colorado. The win against NAU Definelty keeps their hopes of the playoffs alive, but the Griz still potentially need to win out in order to clinch their bid. NAU gets their first conference loss of the season, and is now tied atop of the Big Sky Standings with Weber State at one loss a piece. 

