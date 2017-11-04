Griz hold on with third string QB, beat NAU 17-15

In a game that many people called a must-win in order to keep Montana's playoff hopes alive, the Grizzlies bounced back from last week's road loss to earn a signature victory by knocking off No. 9 Northern Arizona, 17-15.
Rocky will travel to Dillon next week to take on Montana Western in their final game of the season.
It wasn't pretty, but the Montana Grizzlies showed a lot of heart on Saturday night in Washington-Grizzly Stadium as they beat #8 ranked NAU 17-15.
Justin Thompson booted a 37-yard field goal with under two minutes to play, giving Kennesaw State a 16-14 win over Montana State Saturday afternoon.
It was a night of upsets as the Class AA Playoffs took centerstage. The Sentinel Spartans, who made the playoffs in the last week of the regular season, beat their rivals and the two seeded Big Sky Eagles 26-6 in the snow. The Capital Bruins beat the Flathead Braves in Kalispell 24-10 after Seth Schneider scored two rushing touchdowns. And the Bozeman Hawks almost shocked the state, as they were up 10 points on the number one seeded Senior Broncs. But Senior has won 23 i...
Calling all skiers and snowboarders: this weekend is opening weekend for Lookout Pass. Lifts will operate 9am to 4pm. The mountain will offer 9 groomed trails on the front of the mountain.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Canadian mining company says it's raised more than $2 million from an outside investor to help fund its pursuit of a gold mine north of Yellowstone National Park.
Part of the House Republican's 'Tax Cuts and Jobs Act' calls for cutting 'special interest deductions' including those for medical expenses, home-mortgage-interest deductions and student loans interest deductions.
The University of Montana began ranking academic programs for budget cuts at a meeting yesterday.
Rocky will travel to Dillon next week to take on Montana Western in their final game of the season.
It wasn't pretty, but the Montana Grizzlies showed a lot of heart on Saturday night in Washington-Grizzly Stadium as they beat #8 ranked NAU 17-15.
EWU improves their best record in program history to 15-5-1 overall and will play in the championship game for the second year in a row.
Another Sun Belt game, another nail biter. Idaho football dropped a 24-21 decision Thursday, at Troy. The Vandals (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt) have lost their three conference games by a combined 11 points.
Washington State is 7-2 for the second straight season including 4-2 in Pac-12 Conference play. The Cougars entered the week No. 25 in the Associated Press Top-25.
Whitworth earned its third straight win by defeating Pacific 30-20 in Forest Grove, Oregon on Saturday.
The University of Montana began ranking academic programs for budget cuts at a meeting yesterday.
It's the start of week three in the trial of a Florence doctor, accused of overprescribing pain medication that allegedly led to the deaths of two patients. Chris Christensen is charged with two counts of negligent homicide, nine counts of criminal endangerment and 11 counts of distribution of dangerous drugs.
It was a night of upsets as the Class AA Playoffs took centerstage. The Sentinel Spartans, who made the playoffs in the last week of the regular season, beat their rivals and the two seeded Big Sky Eagles 26-6 in the snow. The Capital Bruins beat the Flathead Braves in Kalispell 24-10 after Seth Schneider scored two rushing touchdowns. And the Bozeman Hawks almost shocked the state, as they were up 10 points on the number one seeded Senior Broncs. But Senior has won 23 i...
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
