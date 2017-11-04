Upsets abound in Class AA Playoffs First Round

It was a night of upsets as the Class AA Playoffs took centerstage. The Sentinel Spartans, who made the playoffs in the last week of the regular season, beat their rivals and the two seeded Big Sky Eagles 26-6 in the snow.

The Capital Bruins beat the Flathead Braves in Kalispell 24-10 after Seth Schneider scored two rushing touchdowns.

And the Bozeman Hawks almost shocked the state, as they were up 10 points on the number one seeded Senior Broncs. But Senior has won 23 in a row for a reason, and Gabe Sulser scored twice in the last quarter to beat Bozeman 35-25.

The Helena Bengals stopped the West Golden Bears 47-7, and now sets up two semi final matchups.

Senior will host Sentinel in Billings, and we have a crosstown semifinal matchup as Helena will host Capital in the Queen City.