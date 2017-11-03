Lookout Pass celebrates opening weekend - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lookout Pass celebrates opening weekend

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
LOOKOUT PASS -

Calling all skiers and snowboarders: this weekend is opening weekend for Lookout Pass. Lifts will operate 9am to 4pm. The mountain will offer 9 groomed trails on the front of the mountain.

Lift tickets are:

$30 Adults, Military & College

$20 Juniors & Sr. ages 62-79

FREE for kids 6 & under or Seniors 80+

Trails include:

 - Green Trails: Grub Steak, Huckleberry Ridge & Success

 - Blue Trails: Black Bear, Golden Eagle, Silver, Gold, Quicksilver& Bonanza


2 Chairlifts will be in operation:

 - Chairs #1 which transports guests to our mountains summit.

 - Chair #4 our Success Lift for beginner lessons. 


All facilities and services will be in operation:

- Rentals

- Lessons

- Food service

- Bar

Come ready to enjoy early season conditions with a machine groomed base of 8” to 20". Some thin spots and obstacles exist. Ski & Ride with Care.
It is currently snowing and we look forward to more snow overnight.

For the latest update check our Snow conditions page: https://SkiLookout.com/Snow-Report

Lookout Pass is easy to get to: Go to I-90 Exit 0 and we are 200 yards off the exit ramp.

More information: www.SkiLookout.com  or call 208.744.1301 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Upsets abound in Class AA Playoffs First Round

    Upsets abound in Class AA Playoffs First Round

    Saturday, November 4 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-11-04 04:47:36 GMT

    It was a night of upsets as the Class AA Playoffs took centerstage. The Sentinel Spartans, who made the playoffs in the last week of the regular season, beat their rivals and the two seeded Big Sky Eagles 26-6 in the snow.  The Capital Bruins beat the Flathead Braves in Kalispell 24-10 after Seth Schneider scored two rushing touchdowns.  And the Bozeman Hawks almost shocked the state, as they were up 10 points on the number one seeded Senior Broncs. But Senior has won 23 i...

    It was a night of upsets as the Class AA Playoffs took centerstage. The Sentinel Spartans, who made the playoffs in the last week of the regular season, beat their rivals and the two seeded Big Sky Eagles 26-6 in the snow.  The Capital Bruins beat the Flathead Braves in Kalispell 24-10 after Seth Schneider scored two rushing touchdowns.  And the Bozeman Hawks almost shocked the state, as they were up 10 points on the number one seeded Senior Broncs. But Senior has won 23 i...

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.