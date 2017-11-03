Lookout Pass celebrates opening weekend

Calling all skiers and snowboarders: this weekend is opening weekend for Lookout Pass. Lifts will operate 9am to 4pm. The mountain will offer 9 groomed trails on the front of the mountain.

Lift tickets are:

$30 Adults, Military & College

$20 Juniors & Sr. ages 62-79

FREE for kids 6 & under or Seniors 80+

Trails include:

- Green Trails: Grub Steak, Huckleberry Ridge & Success

- Blue Trails: Black Bear, Golden Eagle, Silver, Gold, Quicksilver& Bonanza



2 Chairlifts will be in operation:

- Chairs #1 which transports guests to our mountains summit.

- Chair #4 our Success Lift for beginner lessons.



All facilities and services will be in operation:

- Rentals

- Lessons

- Food service

- Bar

Come ready to enjoy early season conditions with a machine groomed base of 8” to 20". Some thin spots and obstacles exist. Ski & Ride with Care.

It is currently snowing and we look forward to more snow overnight.



For the latest update check our Snow conditions page: https://SkiLookout.com/Snow-Report

Lookout Pass is easy to get to: Go to I-90 Exit 0 and we are 200 yards off the exit ramp.

More information: www.SkiLookout.com or call 208.744.1301