President Donald Trump's pushing for a tax overhaul by Christmas

President Donald Trump's pushing for a tax overhaul to be complete by Christmas.

Part of the House Republican's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act calls for cutting special interest deductions including those for medical expenses, home-mortgage-interest deductions and student loans interest deductions.

Currently, those making student loan payments can write off interest paid each year up to 25 hundred dollars.

Under Trump's proposed tax plan, interest paid would no longer be deducted.

It could provide less relief for those trying to pay down student loans.

Students at the University of Montana campus said they were concerned about this.

"I mean I already think it is very expensive to be a student. I'll have to take out loans all four years that i am going to be here. And it's already going to be a huge financial burden on me for the next several years so the tax breaks that came with that were already a little bit of a benefit," said one UM student.

"I think that education is already pretty debilitating and expensive and to propose a tax plan that will make that even more debilitating is really sad and a bummer for the education system in America. And I think it’s going to turn away more students from pursuing a higher education," said another UM student.

Most students we spoke with say they had no choice but to take out student loans to pay for college

According to the Internal Revenue Service, more than 12 million people deducted student loan interest on their taxes in 2015.