Programs likely to be cut with University of Montana's shrinking budget

Hopeful news for those traveling to and from Missoula...
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
It's the start of week three in the trial of a Florence doctor, accused of overprescribing pain medication that allegedly led to the deaths of two patients. Chris Christensen is charged with two counts of negligent homicide, nine counts of criminal endangerment and 11 counts of distribution of dangerous drugs.
Missoulians came out in costumes and face paint tonight to celebrate day of the dead.
The University of Montana began ranking academic programs for budget cuts at a meeting yesterday.
Authorities are responding to a three-car collision on I-90 E, between Alberton and Huson.
Eleven days into the trial of Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor accused of negligent homicide and illegally prescribing pain medications.
