Programs likely to be cut with University of Montana's shrinking budget

Here is a first look at the programs likely to be cut as the University of Montana deals with a shrinking budget.

The University of Montana began ranking academic programs for budget cuts at a meeting yesterday.

It's information that might have been kept private if it weren't for two journalism students who spoke out at the meeting.

Today on campus, two journalism students who attended the university meeting about the prioritization of budget cuts gave us the inside scoop of the faculty and student reaction.

"I don't think it came as a surprise by some, but definitely a wakeup call and I know there is general anxiety on campus and it definitely brought it through ahead," said Matt Neuman.

Matt Neuman and Margaret Grayson were the only two journalists at a Program Prioritization Committee meeting held Wednesday night.

The editors for the student newspaper the Montana Kaimin stood up for the public's right to know and found out which programs are most likely to be cut.

"We learned whether they are slated for growth, for possible growth, for possible modification, or whether they are recommended for modification," said Grayson.

Of the 126 programs ranked so far, six are in the bottom category, which means they're most likely to see cuts.

Those programs are a minor in administrative systems management, classics, French, graduate programs in the modern languages literature and ecosystems management and Missoula College's electronics technology.

"We are trying to raise awareness of a really important issue on campus that students who are busy with school might not have a firm grasp on, but we're trying to get the word out," said Neuman.

The rankings are not final, and many programs have not yet been ranked, but most should be categorized by this weekend.

These two students believe that now that the academic programs are ranked that students will have more of a reaction to this.

That story has a full list of the programs that have been ranked so far.