The Latest: Ryan says Congress must combat sexual harassment

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Canadian mining company says it's raised more than $2 million from an outside investor to help fund its pursuit of a gold mine north of Yellowstone National Park.
Part of the House Republican's 'Tax Cuts and Jobs Act' calls for cutting 'special interest deductions' including those for medical expenses, home-mortgage-interest deductions and student loans interest deductions.
The University of Montana began ranking academic programs for budget cuts at a meeting yesterday.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on sexual harassment allegations on Capitol Hill (all times local): House Speaker Paul Ryan is encouraging members of Congress to complete sexual harassment training and require such training for their staffs.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed legislation to create a commission to plan celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the birth of Frederick Douglass, the prominent black abolitionist he insinuated was still alive earlier this year.
Hopeful news for those traveling to and from Missoula...
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
It's the start of week three in the trial of a Florence doctor, accused of overprescribing pain medication that allegedly led to the deaths of two patients. Chris Christensen is charged with two counts of negligent homicide, nine counts of criminal endangerment and 11 counts of distribution of dangerous drugs.
Missoulians came out in costumes and face paint tonight to celebrate day of the dead.
Authorities are responding to a three-car collision on I-90 E, between Alberton and Huson.
Eleven days into the trial of Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor accused of negligent homicide and illegally prescribing pain medications.
