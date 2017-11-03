Garth Brooks tickets giveaway

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed legislation to create a commission to plan celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the birth of Frederick Douglass, the prominent black abolitionist he insinuated was still alive earlier this year.
Garth Brooks is coming to Spokane this November and we have TWO TICKETS to give away.
Missoulians came out in costumes and face paint tonight to celebrate day of the dead.
Hopeful news for those traveling to and from Missoula...
Authorities are responding to a three-car collision on I-90 E, between Alberton and Huson.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
It's the start of week three in the trial of a Florence doctor, accused of overprescribing pain medication that allegedly led to the deaths of two patients. Chris Christensen is charged with two counts of negligent homicide, nine counts of criminal endangerment and 11 counts of distribution of dangerous drugs.
Authorities are responding to a three-car collision on I-90 E, between Alberton and Huson.
Eleven days into the trial of Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor accused of negligent homicide and illegally prescribing pain medications.
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
