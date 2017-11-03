The 50th annual Bridger Ski Swap, what to look for when buying used

Starting this weekend is the 50th annual Bridger Ski Swap! The ski swap will run through the weekend and proves to be a big fundraiser for Bridger Bowl. But, do you know what you are looking for when it comes to a ski swap?

Preston Knight with Chalet Sports in Downtown Bozeman said buying used is great for savings, but there are three things you need to be aware of when purchasing boots and skis.

Knight said, “So when buying boots, a good thing to look out for is the bases here. You don't want the bases to be warn to far especially if they are past the screws, it's not going to work out to well when we are testing to make sure the boot is going to release from the binding because there is not a lot of the sole there. “

He continued, “And then, with skis you want to make sure that the edges aren't blown out, so you want to make sure that all that metal is there on the edge.

Then, when you are looking at the ski whether there is a binding or not, you want it make sure it's not drilled more than two times because that makes the ski a lot weaker and could potentially break on you.”

The Bridger Ski Swap will run on Saturday and Sunday this weekend with Sunday being free of charge.