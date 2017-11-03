Missoula locals celebrate Day of the Dead

Missoulians came out in costumes and face paint tonight to celebrate Day of the Dead.

A Mexican holiday to honor and remember friends and family members who have passed away.

Thursday night, marked the 25th Annual Festival of the Dead parade in downtown Missoula.

People painted their faces, played music and danced in honor of their loved ones.

Event goers shared their reasons for celebrating.

“I think it’s the fact we have a culture that’s very like taboo on death. Like we don’t talk about it. But a day of the dead literally to celebrate that and make it not such a scary thing. And that’s very refreshing,” said Paker Errecarit, Event Goer.

“Well, there are two parts I teach Spanish… So I love the fact that this is Mexican celebration. Also, being able to involve my students in it too. Mostly I love the way the town does the most creative and beautiful things,” Jane Doherty, Event Goer.

The Mexican holiday starts on Halloween each year and ends on November 2nd to coincide with all saint’s day.