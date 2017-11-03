Missoula International Airport works to add direct flights

Hopeful news for those traveling to and from Missoula.

The Missoula International Airport could see new direct flights in the near future.

Airport officials said they are working to get more direct flights with current providers Delta and United.

In addition, they are trying to land another airline carrier for the Garden City.

The goal is to bring more competition to the market in western Montana and ultimately provide lower fares and more flight options for travelers.

Right now, airport officials are working to get direct flights to both Houston and Dallas.

Also, they are trying to attract a new carrier, Southwest Airlines, but that deal could be a pricey one.

“The community has to match $400,000 which is a million dollars. That the community can take to an airline…to help defer any loses that a new entrance airline would have,” said Brian Ellestad, Deputy Director of Missoula International Airport.

Airport officials said they are hoping one day, but might take a few years.

There are other changes in store for the look of the airport, design teams are finalizing plans for a new terminal.