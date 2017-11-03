Physician's assistant testifies in felony drug trial of Florence doctor

It's the start of week three in the trial of a Florence doctor, accused of overprescribing pain medication that allegedly led to the deaths of two patients.

Chris Christensen is charged with two counts of negligent homicide, nine counts of criminal endangerment and 11 counts of distribution of dangerous drugs.

Chistensen's physician's assistant, who has known him for more than 30-years, on Thursday gave the courtroom a behind-the-scenes look at what she says went on in his office.

Robin Rice worked with Christensen for about 14 months.

Rice says that she confronted him several times about pain management and remembers one patient with whom she had concerns.

Rice says that the patient asked for more medication and appeared to be intoxicated.

She says that she smelled alcohol under his breath.

Prosecutor: "Did that cause you concern?"

Rice: "It did."

Prosecutor: "Did you express that concern to the defendant?"

Rice: "I did."

Prosecutor: "What was your concern?"

Rice: "I was concerned because he was obviously intoxicated with something and to be given a refill on his opiates did not seem appropriate."

Rice says that Christensen decided to give that patient more medication without any evaluation.

The defendant's attorney argued that the patient was just acting out because of a medical disorder.

But Rice says that it was one incident of many she called into question.

When the Montana Board of Medical Examiners suspended Christensen's license in April of 2014, an investigation revealed Christensen prescribed one pain patient with 8,900 methadone tablets in a 133-day period.

That's roughly 67 tablets per day.

Christensen wrote the same patient a different prescription, prescribing the person an additional 19,000 methadone tablets over a year.

That's roughly 45 tablets per day.

The trial is expected to continue for another few weeks.