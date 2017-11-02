Three car collision near Alberton

Authorities responded to a three-car collision on I-90 E, between Alberton and Huson.

Mel Holtz of the Frenchtown Rural Fire Department said the collision temporarily shut down eastbound lanes of I-90 near mile marker 80.

Holtz said the collision happened around 8:15, Thursday, on an icy overpass.

He said one vehicle lost control, which caused the pile-up.

No injuries were reported and roads are now cleared.