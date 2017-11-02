Trial of Dr. Christensen continues for another few weeks - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trial of Dr. Christensen continues for another few weeks

MISSOULA -

Eleven days into the trial of Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor accused of negligent homicide and illegally prescribing pain medications.

Former co-workers spoke out against Christensen today in court.

Today in court Robin Rice took the stand

She worked as Dr. Christensen's physician's assistant starting in 2012.

Rice told the jury she has known Dr. Christensen for more than 30 years, but only worked for him for about 14 months.

She gave a behind the scenes look of what she says went on in his office. 

Rice said that she confronted Dr. Christensen several times about pain management.

But one confrontation in particular got a little more heated.

She said that he raised his voice and called her incompetent and slammed his hands on the table before telling her it was in her best interest to quit.

"Do you know the cause of this upset?” asked Thorin Geist.

“I think my belief is that he was questioning his prescribing practices and challenging him on things and wanting to add some safe guards and some different documentation," said Rice

Prosecutor, Thorin Geist, went on to ask rice about a patient she had some concerns about.

Rice said that the patient came into the office asking for more medication and appeared to be intoxicated.

She said she smelled alcohol under his breath

"Did that cause you concern you?” asked Geist.

“It did,” said Rice.

“Did you express that concern to the defendant?” asked Geist.

“I did,” said Rice.

“What was your concern?” asked Geist.

“I was concerned because he was obviously intoxicated with something and to be give a refill on his opiates did not seem appropriate," said Rice.

But Christensen's attorney said that the patient was just acting out because of a medical disorder.

"He was bipolar and in his manic phase…so do you know how they can look like?” asked Joshua Van de Wetering.

“They can look like many different things,” said Rice.

“And one of those things is they may appear to be drunk if you did not know that," said Van de Wetering.

Rice said that Dr. Christensen decided to give that patient more medication without any evaluation.   

She said that this incident was just one of the many patients she called into question.        

"Many of them with high probability of prescription drug abuse, illicit drug use, and we didn't have the systems put in place and it was hard to get them established," said Rice.

The County Attorney's Office said that they expect the trial to continue for another few weeks.

We will keep you updated as the trial continues.

