Dakota Access builder and Corps object to tribal proposal

Eleven days into the trial of Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor accused of negligent homicide and illegally prescribing pain medications.
Eleven days into the trial of Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor accused of negligent homicide and illegally prescribing pain medications.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The builder of the Dakota Access oil pipeline and the federal agency that permitted the project are objecting to an effort by American Indian tribes to bolster protections for their water supply.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The builder of the Dakota Access oil pipeline and the federal agency that permitted the project are objecting to an effort by American Indian tribes to bolster protections for their water supply.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has approved two more members of the federal commission that oversees the nation's power grid and natural gas pipelines, including President Donald Trump's choice for chairman.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has approved two more members of the federal commission that oversees the nation's power grid and natural gas pipelines, including President Donald Trump's choice for chairman.
Garth Brooks has announced Tennessee as the last stop in the US for his World Tour, reports Rolling Stone. Brooks hasn't performed a full concert in Nashville since 2010.
Garth Brooks has announced Tennessee as the last stop in the US for his World Tour, reports Rolling Stone. Brooks hasn't performed a full concert in Nashville since 2010.
Winter weather in western Montana comes long lines at tire shops...
Winter weather in western Montana comes long lines at tire shops...
MHP is reporting a multi-vehicle crash on 1-90 east of the Reserve Street interchange. The crash was reported just before 7 this morning. Both eastbound lanes are blocked. The passing lane is also blocked because of an accident at the Van Buren exit. Our Jeremy Jenkins is headed to the scene.
MHP is reporting a multi-vehicle crash on 1-90 east of the Reserve Street interchange. The crash was reported just before 7 this morning. Both eastbound lanes are blocked. The passing lane is also blocked because of an accident at the Van Buren exit. Our Jeremy Jenkins is headed to the scene.
Snow and icy road condition are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning. Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.
Snow and icy road condition are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning. Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
Everyone looks forward to Bingo Night at Hillside Health Care Center, including a young Angel Richards.
Everyone looks forward to Bingo Night at Hillside Health Care Center, including a young Angel Richards.
Winter weather in western Montana comes long lines at tire shops...
Winter weather in western Montana comes long lines at tire shops...
HELENA, Mont.- One student is lucky to be alive after two vehicles while on his way to a school function hit him.
HELENA, Mont.- One student is lucky to be alive after two vehicles while on his way to a school function hit him.