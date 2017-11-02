Senate approves nominees for energy oversight commission

MHP is reporting a multi-vehicle crash on 1-90 east of the Reserve Street interchange. The crash was reported just before 7 this morning. Both eastbound lanes are blocked. The passing lane is also blocked because of an accident at the Van Buren exit. Our Jeremy Jenkins is headed to the scene.

MHP is reporting a multi-vehicle crash on 1-90 east of the Reserve Street interchange. The crash was reported just before 7 this morning. Both eastbound lanes are blocked. The passing lane is also blocked because of an accident at the Van Buren exit. Our Jeremy Jenkins is headed to the scene.

Puerto Rico is looking for u-s government help in rebuilding after hurricane Maria. Whitefish Energy is looking to get paid. And we are looking into the background of Whitefish Energy's CEO Andy Techmanski. Puerto Rico officials reporting that much of Puerto Rico is still without power, including hospitals and grocery stores, and in-turn people there are still in dire need. San Juan’s mayor today speaking sharply after she flew to Washington to speak with the Trump administr...