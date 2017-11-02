Senate approves nominees for energy oversight commission - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Senate approves nominees for energy oversight commission

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has approved two more members of the federal commission that oversees the nation's power grid and natural gas pipelines, including President Donald Trump's choice for chairman.
    
On voice votes, senators approved Republican Kevin McIntyre to chair the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Democrat Richard Glick to round out the five-member panel. The commission was without a quorum for six months and was unable to make decisions on interstate pipelines and other projects worth billions of dollars.
    
That changed in August when two GOP commissioners were approved. The panel now has the full five members.
    
Industry groups hailed the Senate action and urged commissioners to act on long-pending pipeline projects.
    
The commission also must decide on a Trump administration plan to bolster nuclear and coal-fired power plants.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Crash on I-90 near Missoula causing delays

    Crash on I-90 near Missoula causing delays

    Thursday, November 2 2017 9:41 AM EDT2017-11-02 13:41:54 GMT

    MHP is reporting a multi-vehicle crash on 1-90 east of the Reserve Street interchange. The crash was reported just before 7 this morning. Both eastbound lanes are blocked.  The passing lane is also blocked because of an accident at the Van Buren exit.  Our Jeremy Jenkins is headed to the scene. 

    MHP is reporting a multi-vehicle crash on 1-90 east of the Reserve Street interchange. The crash was reported just before 7 this morning. Both eastbound lanes are blocked.  The passing lane is also blocked because of an accident at the Van Buren exit.  Our Jeremy Jenkins is headed to the scene. 

  • San Juan mayor looking for help - - We look into Whitefish Energy CEO's background

    San Juan mayor looking for help - - We look into Whitefish Energy CEO's background

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-11-02 03:51:53 GMT
    Puerto Rico is looking for u-s government help in rebuilding after hurricane Maria. Whitefish Energy is looking to get paid. And we are looking into the background of Whitefish Energy's CEO Andy Techmanski. Puerto Rico officials reporting that much of Puerto Rico is still without power, including hospitals and grocery stores, and in-turn people there are still in dire need. San Juan’s mayor today speaking sharply after she flew to Washington to speak with the Trump administr...
    Puerto Rico is looking for u-s government help in rebuilding after hurricane Maria. Whitefish Energy is looking to get paid. And we are looking into the background of Whitefish Energy's CEO Andy Techmanski. Puerto Rico officials reporting that much of Puerto Rico is still without power, including hospitals and grocery stores, and in-turn people there are still in dire need. San Juan’s mayor today speaking sharply after she flew to Washington to speak with the Trump administr...

  • Slide offs and crashes reported Thursday as Montanans navigate icy roads

    Slide offs and crashes reported Thursday as Montanans navigate icy roads

    Thursday, November 2 2017 10:16 AM EDT2017-11-02 14:16:56 GMT

    Snow and icy road condition are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning.  Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90. 

    Snow and icy road condition are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning.  Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90. 

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Student Athlete: Angel Richards from Stevensville

    Student Athlete: Angel Richards from Stevensville

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-11-01 00:13:28 GMT

    Everyone looks forward to Bingo Night at Hillside Health Care Center, including a young Angel Richards. 

    Everyone looks forward to Bingo Night at Hillside Health Care Center, including a young Angel Richards. 

  • Zinke connection to Whitefish Energy

    Zinke connection to Whitefish Energy

    Monday, October 30 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-10-31 03:57:34 GMT
    Further scrutiny tonight of the Whitefish Energy contract with Puerto Rico as the FBI launches an investigation. This comes a day after Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosella demands the energy company cancel its $300 million contract with the Montana company.  The initial criticism of the contract came when people began wondering how a company that has just two full-time employees, and is only two years old, could secure a $300 million contract. Couple that with the fact that ...
    Further scrutiny tonight of the Whitefish Energy contract with Puerto Rico as the FBI launches an investigation. This comes a day after Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosella demands the energy company cancel its $300 million contract with the Montana company.  The initial criticism of the contract came when people began wondering how a company that has just two full-time employees, and is only two years old, could secure a $300 million contract. Couple that with the fact that ...

  • How to check and prep your snow tires

    How to check and prep your snow tires

    Thursday, November 2 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-11-02 05:55:08 GMT

    Winter weather in western Montana comes long lines at tire shops...

    Winter weather in western Montana comes long lines at tire shops...

  • Student hit by two vehicles while jaywalking

    Student hit by two vehicles while jaywalking

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-11-02 00:32:33 GMT

    HELENA, Mont.- One student is lucky to be alive after two vehicles while on his way to a school function hit him.

    HELENA, Mont.- One student is lucky to be alive after two vehicles while on his way to a school function hit him.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.