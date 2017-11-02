Slide offs and crashes reported Thursday as Montanans navigate icy roads

Snow and icy road conditions are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning.

Snow fell for most of the day, Wednesday as a winter weather storm moved into most of Montana's big cities.

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90. A Chevy SUV ended up collided with a pickup, but there were no injuries.

The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m and was for the most part cleaned up before 8:00 a.m.



In Missoula, the Montana Department of Transported reported two separate crashes at mile marker 102.5 on Interstate 90 East of the Reserve Street Interchange.

At last check there was a wrecker on the scene and traffic was moving slowly.

In the Bozeman area, several slide offs were reported to the Montana Highway Patrol, but there were no injuries reported.

The Montana Department of Transportation Snow Plow cameras were up and running showing plows working major roads in Bozeman, Great Falls and Kalispell.

In Great Falls, record snowfall was recorded after 10 to 15 inches fell on November 1st.

Conditions remain icy in many parts of the state and a according to our Weather Authority, Dave Cochran another storm is expected to come through the Treasure State this weekend.