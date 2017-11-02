Holiday Travel: Easiest, quickest and cheapest booking options

It was an albeit anti-climactic ending of one of the greatest World Series in Major League Baseball History. But not for Astros fans, as Houston beat Los Angeles tonight in Game Seven 5-1, winning the organization's first title, and a title so well deserved for that community that has struggled in the past few months recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Puerto Rico is looking for u-s government help in rebuilding after hurricane Maria. Whitefish Energy is looking to get paid. And we are looking into the background of Whitefish Energy's CEO Andy Techmanski. Puerto Rico officials reporting that much of Puerto Rico is still without power, including hospitals and grocery stores, and in-turn people there are still in dire need. San Juan’s mayor today speaking sharply after she flew to Washington to speak with the Trump administr...