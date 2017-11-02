How to check and prep your snow tires

Winter weather in western Montana comes long lines at tire shops, as people rush to prepare for winter driving.

Local tire shops we talked to are urging drivers to start putting on those snow tires now.

Big Sky Tire and Service Manager, Tanner Pressler said the time is now to change your tires.

Plus, folks shouldn’t be surprised if they encounter some long lines at their local tire shop.

Law enforcement officials and road managers agree snow tires are worth the investment when your safety is at stake.

Pressler said that on average snow tires could last up 3-5 years.

However, it's always important to check your snow tires for air pressure and tread at the beginning of each winter season and throughout the winter months.

Pressler told ABC FOX Montana an easy way drivers can do it themselves.

“Put a quarter upside down on the top of the tread and see if the head shows. If the head shows, you have pretty low tread,” said Pressler.

In addition to good tires, don't forget to prep your car with a backpack of supplies including hand warmers, snacks, flashlight and anything else you might need if you find yourself on the side on the road.