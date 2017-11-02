Houston Astros win World Series, beat Dodgers 5-1 in Game Seven

It was an albeit anti-climactic ending of one of the greatest World Series in Major League Baseball History. But not for Astros fans, as Houston beat Los Angeles tonight in Game Seven 5-1, winning the organization's first title, and a title so well deserved for that community that has struggled in the past few months recovering from Hurricane Harvey.
George Springer was named MVP of the series, after he tied a series record with 5 home runs, all from the leadoff spot. Yu Darvish got the start for the Dodgers, and only last one and a half innings as the Astros scores five runs in the first two frames. After that, the bullpen for the Astros' bullpen took over, and held the Dodgers to only one run.
Los Angeles ended up stranding 12 runners in scoring position, and could not take advantage of their positioning to get back into the ballgame down 5-0.
Houston is only four years removed from back to back 100 loss seasons. But have won the last two American League West Division Titles, and now win their first championship.
Winter weather in western Montana comes long lines at tire shops...
Winter weather in western Montana comes long lines at tire shops...
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
REARDAN, Wash. - Update: We have now learned that one driver was airlifted with critical injuries after a crash near Reardan Wednesday evening. The other driver involved in the crash was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. We are working to get more details.
REARDAN, Wash. - Update: We have now learned that one driver was airlifted with critical injuries after a crash near Reardan Wednesday evening. The other driver involved in the crash was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. We are working to get more details.
Everyone looks forward to Bingo Night at Hillside Health Care Center, including a young Angel Richards.
Everyone looks forward to Bingo Night at Hillside Health Care Center, including a young Angel Richards.