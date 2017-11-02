Houston Astros win World Series, beat Dodgers 5-1 in Game Seven

It was an albeit anti-climactic ending of one of the greatest World Series in Major League Baseball History. But not for Astros fans, as Houston beat Los Angeles tonight in Game Seven 5-1, winning the organization's first title, and a title so well deserved for that community that has struggled in the past few months recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

George Springer was named MVP of the series, after he tied a series record with 5 home runs, all from the leadoff spot. Yu Darvish got the start for the Dodgers, and only last one and a half innings as the Astros scores five runs in the first two frames. After that, the bullpen for the Astros' bullpen took over, and held the Dodgers to only one run.

Los Angeles ended up stranding 12 runners in scoring position, and could not take advantage of their positioning to get back into the ballgame down 5-0.

Houston is only four years removed from back to back 100 loss seasons. But have won the last two American League West Division Titles, and now win their first championship.