San Juan mayor looking for help - - We look into Whitefish Energy CEO's background

Puerto Rico is looking for u-s government help in rebuilding after hurricane Maria.

Whitefish Energy is looking to get paid.

And we are looking into the background of Whitefish Energy's CEO Andy Techmanski.

Puerto Rico officials reporting that much of Puerto Rico is still without power, including hospitals and grocery stores, and in-turn people there are still in dire need.

San Juan’s mayor today speaking sharply after she flew to Washington to speak with the Trump administration, and the meeting was canceled.

"It was evident that this administration does not want to listen to the truth and does not want to own up to it,” says Mayor Carmen Cruz of San Juan. “The federal government's response to Puerto Rico's tragedy and humanitarian crisis has been inadequate has been insufficient and plainly it has been a way for the trump administration not to comply with their moral obligation to help the people of Puerto Rico"

The company tasked with fixing Puerto Rico's power grid, Whitefish Energy from Montana, appears to be seeking partial payment of its 300-million dollar contract.”

CNN is reporting that PREPA, Puerto Rico's power company, is now asking feme to pay $10 million towards the bill.

The request apparently came hours after FEMA administrator Brock Long yesterday told members of congress at a department of homeland security hearing, that FEMA funds have not been used to compensate Whitefish Energy.

We reached out this afternoon to Whitefish Energy to see if its CEO, Andy Techmanski, has been called yet to appear before any U.S. officials.

And while we did not hear back, we thought we'd give you a little background on Techmanski via LinkedIn.

He attended Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, New York, and then Marylhurst University in Portland, Oregon.

He began his career in 1995 as linemen for a company called KT power out of New York, and then worked independently as a project manager for electrical jobs until 2004

He started an electrical utility consultancy called Energized International out of San Diego, working jobs internationally until starting another company called ME Power Services out of the UK.

In 2009 he went to work for 3 Phase Line Construction,

In 2011 he moved to Michel’s Corporation in Wisconsin

Then 2012 moved to American Site Builders in Texas where he eventually became COO.

In 2014 he moved to Quanta Field Services in Denver, where he eventually became president

In 2015 he moved to Arctic Arrow Powerline Group in Canada, while simultaneously launching Whitefish Energy Holdings.