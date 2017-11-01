A local social campaign aimed at preventing accidents this winter

Montana Highway Patrol and the National Weather Service Office in Missoula are taking to social media to remind drivers to stay safe when they hit the road this winter.

There is a social campaign aimed at preventing accidents because winter weather conditions have started to hit Missoula.

The National Weather Service is working closely with Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation to make sure people drive safely on the streets this winter season.

Marty Whitmore, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, at the National Weather Service Office in Missoula stays in close contact with the State Highway Patrol, Department of Transportation, airports, and others during the winter months.

Whitmore said that he sends out daily messages and weather alerts to keep law enforcement and transportation managers in the loop.

"It's difficult to reach all of the public and have them understand all of the messages, so we've reached out to some of these partners to help keep the public safe by helping these folks make good decisions," said Whitmore.

One way they've been able to reach the public is through social media.

Their video, viewed 10,000 times is more than just dramatic crashes.

It's safety tips, weather information, and reminders for Montana drivers.

It's especially important this year because Whitmore said that we'll see an active winter in Western Montana with several significant snow storms.

"No matter how early and often we put out the message I think there is still a large continence of the public who wait too long and almost wait until the event is here before they start preparing and we always advocate having a plan in place early," said Whitmore.

That's the same message you'll hear from the Montana Highway Patrol.

"I think it's very beneficial for us to go out and try to contact the public that way and especially this time of the year it's a good thing to have out there so people are aware before it gets really bad," said Captain Kitchin.

Montana Highway Patrol said that most accidents occur the first storm of the winter season because people do not have the proper snow gear prepared, so be sure to plan ahead of time.

Montana Highway Patrol said that there is about a 30 percent increase in car accidents during the winter months.