Man identified in fatal Highway 200 accident

The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.

This is the original facial reconstruction that was completed by the Wyoming Crime Lab and was later shown on Unsolved Mysteries

The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner is releasing the name of the man who was killed Monday night after an elk hit his car on Highway 200. The deceased has been identified as Trevor H. Stenlund, 20, of Idaho.

Further scrutiny tonight of the Whitefish Energy contract with Puerto Rico as the FBI launches an investigation. This comes a day after Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosella demands the energy company cancel its $300 million contract with the Montana company. The initial criticism of the contract came when people began wondering how a company that has just two full-time employees, and is only two years old, could secure a $300 million contract. Couple that with the fact that ...