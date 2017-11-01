Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance program begins in Flathead Valley

The Salvation Army for Flathead Valley's Christmas Assistance program begins this month.

According to a press release, the program is for people who are struggling financially to make ends meet.

Because Christmas can be overwhelming and discouraging for many families who are out of work or having a difficult time, the Salvation Army says they help by providing new toys and clothes for children as well as food for Christmas dinner.

IF YOU GO:

WHERE: Salvation Army Community Center, 110 Bountiful Drive in Kalispell

WHEN: November 6 - 10, from 9-12 am and 1-3 pm

BRING: Picture ID, proof of income, proof of physical address, and for each person living in the household a medical card, social security card or birth certificate

If you would like to help by Adopting a Family or by providing money or gifts, contact the Salvation Army at 257-4357 x 357.

Contributions can be mailed to The Salvation Army, PO Box 8357, Kalispell, MT 59904, or bring them to 110 Bountiful Drive, Kalispell.