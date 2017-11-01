Your next trip into the wilderness might be more costly - Here's why:

The U.S. Forest Service is in the process of increasing rates for its campgrounds and cabins. Officials with the forest service tell me the increase is well overdue because of the rise in costs of maintenance and certain amenities.
If this passes amenities and routine maintenance will continue, but the increases will vary per area. Sites that offer things like paved roads and electricity are higher, while sites that offer fewer amenities have lower fees.
Currently national park entry fees range from $25 to $30 per vehicle. Under the new rates these fees would increase to $70 during the five-month-long peak season.
The state charges $18 to $28 for campgrounds without electricity.
The Flathead Forest will increase fees at 12 cabins, lookout rentals and one campground. Also included in the proposal is a $10 fee at the Lindberg Lake Campground, with an extra $5 for campers who have more than one vehicle on site.
For the cabins and lookout towers fees are currently $15 to $25 a night. This would increase to $25 to $50 a night.
Those who want to visit the Spotted Bear Campground would pay $3 more a night totaling $13 for fees; this does not include the extra $5 charged for those who have more than one vehicle on site.
In the Bitterroot Forest, visitors would see fee increases at 14 campgrounds and three cabin rentals, plus implementing new fees at two campgrounds and one rental cabin. These increases are higher, but are under $20 per night.
The largest fee increase would at a group site at Lake Como, where the price triples to $75 a night, and the remote McGruder Ranger’s House, where the price totals $100 doubling the current $50 fee.
Most areas of Montana haven’t seen a fee increase since the 90’s despite many technological upgrades and maintenance. At this time the plan is only a draft. If the draft for fee increases proceeds it will become a proposal. The proposal will go before the Resource Advisory Committee and if it’s approved it will then be presented in Washington to be finalized.
The Forest Service anticipates the process to be completed and implemented by the tentative time of summer 2018, but at this time the Northern and Bitterroot Regions are requesting feedback and public opinions. If you can have one you can visit their website to express your concerns.
