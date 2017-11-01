It's freezing outside! Here is how you can prepare your home

Well it’s officially November and it is cold. This weekend we are going to potentially see single digit temperatures across the state. So as a homeowner that lives here in Montana, what can you do to prepare your home?

John Alston Water and Sewer Superintendent here in Bozeman said, prevention is your number one defense against frozen pipes and there are three things that you can do to prevent your pipes from freezing.

Alston said, “If you don’t have your lawn irrigation blown out yet, you need to get it blown out immediately. Another thing that you can do is go around make sure your hoses that you water your lawn in the summer with are unscrewed. Make sure they are not hooked up. Also, walk around you house and make sure the vents and crawl spaces are closed. Those things are the three things that I think are really easy to do.”

Alston continued saying that almost all situations involving frozen pipes are usually avoidable, but if people don’t take the steps needed in preparing their pipes for the winter, is an extremely expensive risk that you are taking especially in Montana.

“Well we’ve seen damages in the tens of thousands of dollars. You know, not being involved with the cleanup, that’s just our estimate. But, nothing can ruin a home worse than smoke, water and sewage backups. Water can create a lot of damage; I’ve seen water basements full of water I mean right up to the top of the steps full of water,” Alston said.