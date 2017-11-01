Pay off parking tickets with food cans

Missoula's Parking Commission has a unique way to let drivers pay off their fines and help out the community at the same time.

Drivers with parking tickets can pay their fines with canned food for the Missoula Food Bank.

This once-a-year canned food drive is truly a win-win for the food bank and people who've found a ticket or two on their windshield.

When paying off tickets with cans, it helps keep the Missoula Food Bank’s shelves stocked.

Plus, drivers with tickets get off easy this time.

"All the cans that come in make a big difference to keep food on the shelves. It’s for the families we literally see every single day. So if that's a hundred pounds or thousand pounds, we are excited and grateful to get it,” said Aaron Brock, Executive Director of Missoula Food Bank.

The more cans the better, last year more than 20,000 people came through the food bank's doors.

"For many folks, this is a stop-gap measure. People are on a tight budget, but there is an event that happens and breaks their budget. They walk through our doors and as they are digging themselves out of that hole…,” said Brock.

For each can donated the city takes $2 off of parking tickets, up to $10.

The food drive starts tomorrow and runs through November 30th.

Food cans can be dropped off at the Missoula Parking Commission office.