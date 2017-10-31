Senate hearings begin to investigate Whitefish Energy's contract with Puerto Rico

The Senate hearing begin for Whitefish Energy and its $300 million contract with Puerto Rico’s energy company.

Montana’s own Senator Daines is on the committee that's investigating how the small company out of Whitefish was able to secure such a massive contract.

Whitefish Energy entered into the agreement with Puerto Rico’s energy company, PREPA, shortly after Hurricane Maria hit, to repair the U.S. territory's crippled power grid.

Shortly after, U.S. officials and the media began scrutinizing the contract, since Whitefish Energy only had two employees and had only been in business for two years.

While PREPA has now canceled the contract, the U.S. Senate wants to know if shady dealings led to it.

FEMA’s administrator told Daines today that FEMA played no part in it.

"There’s no lawyer inside FEMA that would've ever agreed to the language that was in that contract to begin with, so let me be very clear about that,” says Brock Long, FEMA’s administrator. “And we raised the red flag and basically saying, we're not sure this is a sole source contract or a competitive rate. There were many things wrong. There was also language in there that would suggest that the federal government would never audit Whitefish -- which, there's not a lawyer inside feme that would ever agree to that type of language."

Long went on to say that not one dollar has gone towards that contract from FEMA.

PREPA says it will allow Whitefish Energy to finish its current work, and pay for the work it has already completed, which will be tens of millions of dollars.