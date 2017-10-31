A number of hunters have gotten lost since general rifle season started last week.

Just yesterday, Missoula Search and Rescue was called out after two hunters didn't return home when they were expected.

Luckily, they found their way out unharmed.

There is a Montana-based app that can help hunters navigate in the wilderness.

"In six or seven hours we hoisted four different people on three different missions, so that's quite a lot of hoisting and missions in a short amount of time," said Jim Pierce.

Jim Pierce, Director and Chief Pilot for Two Bear Air Rescue said that he has seen an increase in lost hunters since rifle season started a little over a week ago.

Pierce said that last year between October and December his team went out on five rescue missions.

So far this year, they've been called out on four.

Two Bear Air encourages hunters to head out prepared.

For years now people have been using maps to navigate through the wilderness, but now not only hunters, but first responders, realtors, and construction workers are using smartphones.

A Missoula-founded hunting app OnX is a handheld GPS designed to help people know where they stand at all times even in areas without cell service.

"To safely get back to where you were you have the ability to create a track where if you start it you can leave in the dark going over hill and dale and find your way back to your truck in the dark again," said Tory Bishop, Customer Experience at OnX.

Bishop said that it works both ways for hunters who get lost and search and rescue teams looking for hunters.

"It has the ability to save maps for offline use, so even if you are outside of cellphone range if you save the maps prior to leaving you would know exactly where you are even though you don't have cell phone coverage," said Pierce.

It's apps like these, and being prepared that can prevent dangerous situations for hunters and rescue crews alike.