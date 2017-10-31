Student Athlete: Angel Richards from Stevensville - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Student Athlete: Angel Richards from Stevensville

Everyone looks forward to Bingo Night at Hillside Health Care Center, including a young Angel Richards.

“How old where you?” asks resident Mytha Hill

“I don’t know, how old was I? says Richards

“You were really young.” says Hill.

“We had some fun times huh?” laughs Richards

Richards is a standout member of the Stevensville volleyball and basketball teams, and started working at Hillside where her mother works. 

“She makes them know that she is here with them now, and that they are important, and they are loved.” Hillside Enrichment Director Megan King says. 

“We fold laundry together, right? You love to do that.” “Oh yeah”

Mytha Hill is one resident at Hillside, who’s friendship with Angel bridges the generations between them. 

“How fun is it to have a friend like Angel?” 

“It’s hard to explain,” Hill says with a smile. “It’s wonderful, it’s wonderful.”

Angel’s uncle has down syndrome and ski’s for the special Olympics, so she has become a ski instructor for the program.

“Sometimes I am like I am going to help them, but they are actually helping me. They are awesome, and they are fun, and it’s an awesome environment to be around.” Angel says.

Whether she is hitting the slopes, serving aces, or reading off numbers for bingo, Angel Richards brings joy to everyone she touches.

