Former Montana Gov. Martz to be honored in Helena, Butte

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's only female governor will be honored at the state Capitol and in Butte this week.



The cremated remains of Judy Martz will be escorted Friday from Butte to Helena by the Montana Highway Patrol and officers from the Butte-Silver bow Sheriff's Department. Members of the public are invited to pay their respects to her from 9 and 4:30 p.m. in the Capitol's rotunda.



A memorial service will be held for Martz at the Butte Civic Center at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The service will be led by Martz's nephew, Rob Crippen.



Martz, a Republican, died Monday in Butte at 74. She had been battling pancreatic cancer.



She served as governor from 2001 to 2005.

