Garth Brooks nominated for Entertainer of the Year award

Garth Brooks nominated for Entertainer of the Year award

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
The 51st Annual Country Music Awards is set to air November 8. Star-studded, performances feature major names in country music like Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, and Garth Brooks. 

Brooks was nominated for another Entertainer of the Year award, which he won most recently in 2016.

His world tour comes to Spokane on Nov. 9th. 

