Governor Bullock looking for a 'dance partner' to tackle budget crisis and special session

BILLINGS- Montana Lawmakers have a tough decision ahead, as November approaches funds from the state of Montana's general fun will get reimbursed out to programs, specifically education.

The Associated Press reported that some Montana lawmakers appear to be playing a game of political chicken with the budget even as the state faces the possibility of being unable to afford a $120 million payment due to schools next month.



Tax collections are coming in lower than the revenue estimates approved by Republicans, and the governor's budget office is projecting the state will fall $227 million short.



Gov. Steve Bullock has said he'd like to call a special session but wants assurances that Republican lawmakers would work with him.

Last week Lt Governor Mike Cooney stopped by the Wake up Montana studios to address budget concerns and talk specifically about the possibility of a special legislative session.

"As the Governor likes to say I am waiting for a dance partner," said Lt. Governor Cooney. "To come forward so that we can, if we have a special session that we can get something done."

Cooney said 85 percent of general fund dollars go to three specific agencies; Corrections, Education K-8 and higher Ed and Health and Human Services.

He defended Bullock's performance during the last legislature session saying the Governor submitted a budget that was balanced but the legislature didn't go along with the deal.

"Honestly if they had adopted the Governor's budget we wouldn't be having this discussion right now," said Lt. Governor Cooney.

However when asked why Governor Bullock signed off on the budget, Cooney said Bullock's staff could "only fight so much."

"But he did sign off on that budget," asked Wake Up Montana's Andrea Lutz.

"He did," replied Cooney.

"You can only fight so much before you gain nothing and I think the Governor said this is the line they have drawn, I can veto it I can keep them here further in session and it could end up being even worse," said Cooney.

Bullock's Budget Director Dan Villa says the Governor is trying to negotiate a solution with Republican lawmakers, and that the governor understands some cuts are necessary.

"The bottom line is this is a very serious problem I am a former legislature you have to be prepared to do your job when you are called upon," said Cooney.

Cooney also said any real movement will come around the first of November, that is when Governor Bullock is expected to make an announcement on whether a Special Session will happen this year in the Montana.