Man to serve 100 years in jail for drugging, raping girls

By Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A Missoula man has been sentenced to 100 years in jail for drugging and sexually assaulting nine girls between the ages 12 and 17.
    
The Missoulian reports Missoula District Court Judge Karen Townsend ruled Monday that none of 47-year-old Erik Nugent's sentence would be suspended.
    
Nugent was convicted in April of 14 felonies for drug distribution, sexual abuse of children, sexual assault and sexual intercourse without consent.
    
Nine girls told authorities that Nugent had given them methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms.
    
According to charging documents, Nugent raped two 14-year-old girls while they were under the influences of the drugs he gave them.
    
Nugent apologized for his actions during his Monday hearing.
    
___
    
Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

