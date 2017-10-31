Man to serve 100 years in jail for drugging, raping girls

And Montana could be seeing a boost in its economy because of that.

And Montana could be seeing a boost in its economy because of that.

The Senate hearing begin for Whitefish Energy and its $300 million contract with Puerto Rico’s energy company. Montana’s own Senator Daines is on the committee that's investigating how the small company out of Whitefish was able to secure such a massive contract. Whitefish Energy entered into the agreement with Puerto Rico’s energy company, PREPA, shortly after Hurricane Maria hit, to repair the U.S. territory's crippled power grid. Shortly after, U.S. officials a...