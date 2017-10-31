1 person dead after Highway 200 crash near Potomac - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

1 person dead after Highway 200 crash near Potomac

Posted: Updated:

A 21-year old man is dead after an elk wandered into a roadway Monday evening near Potomac, Montana Highway Patrol has confirmed.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Highway 200. The car, a White 2009 Toyota Scion, was headed east, while a 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 truck was westbound. The elk wandered into the roadway and struck the windshield of the Dodge. This caused the elk to go airborne, while the Dodge truck lost control and struck several embankments. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. 

MHP says the man who died, who was from Salmon, Idaho, was pronounced dead at the scene. The young woman was taken to St. Patrick Hospital to be examined and has recovered from the incident. 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.