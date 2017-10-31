1 person dead after Highway 200 crash near Potomac

A 21-year old man is dead after an elk wandered into a roadway Monday evening near Potomac, Montana Highway Patrol has confirmed.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Highway 200. The car, a White 2009 Toyota Scion, was headed east, while a 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 truck was westbound. The elk wandered into the roadway and struck the windshield of the Dodge. This caused the elk to go airborne, while the Dodge truck lost control and struck several embankments. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

MHP says the man who died, who was from Salmon, Idaho, was pronounced dead at the scene. The young woman was taken to St. Patrick Hospital to be examined and has recovered from the incident.