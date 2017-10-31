Halloween is one of the most dangerous holidays for children - H - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Halloween is one of the most dangerous holidays for children - Here's what you need to know:

Studies show that children are twice as likely to be hit and killed on October 31st more than any other day of the year.

There are a few things you can do to stay safe:

  1. You can decorate your costumes and bags with reflective tape and stickers to make it easier for drivers to see you have your kids.

  2. Use glow sticks to add some extra light along with flashlights.

  3. Trick or Treat during the busiest times - popular trick or treating hours are between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m.

For anyone not trick or treating and might be driving in or through residential areas you should be alert due to the volume of people that could be in the area. 

