Haunted houses are bringing in millions over the next few days - Here's why:

It’s estimated people will spend close to 400 million dollars this year on visiting Halloween attractions.

Like many holidays throughout the year like Christmas or Easter, Halloween is becoming more and more commercialized. This along with an advancement of technology and a market for people wanting entertainment is making Halloween a booming business.

According to Hauntworld the entire industry of Halloween will generate more revenue in 60 days than Hollywood will generate the entire year from January to October. That equates to nearly 6.9 billion dollars. Missoula haunted house owner Richard Davenport said "We get at least 4000 people through every year and this year we’re over that. We're going to have close to 5300 people come through here and that's a lot from a small town like Missoula. The haunted house industry is a booming industry it's a lot of fun and it's something we're going to be able to keep doing from year after year."

The Missoula haunted house brings in a loyal crowd each year, a crowd that contributes to making it the largest haunted house in the area, but it’s not the only one. If you find yourself in the spirit to visit a haunted attraction there are many others around the state like Creepy Qwival's, Meadowlark Farm, Missoula Alliance Church Pumpkin Patch, Missoula Maze, Haunted Castle, Dude’s Organic Farm, Halloween Antics in the Moss Mansion and The Maize at Grandpa’s Farm. You can check for others in your area that aren’t listed by visiting the website for Montana’s Haunted Houses.