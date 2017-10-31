Local Dentist in Downtown Bozeman is providing a buyback option for candy

Today is the day the day where you can dress up in your favorite costume and rot your teeth with way to much sugar because it’s Halloween! But, Are you curious about the calories in Halloween candy and what it would take for your child to burn off that much sugar?

It’s Halloween and your child is going to be bringing home way to much candy. As a parent are you looking to get rid of your child’s candy? Well, we may have an option for you.

For the fourth year, Mint Dental in Downtown Bozeman is running its annual candy buyback. Each year they ask kids to bring in their extra candy and in return will give them a dollar for each pound. Angela Wubben, office coordinator with mint dental, explains the importance of this buyback.

Wubben said, it’s important obviously for dental health, and overall health and supporting the troops. Last year, 2016 we sent almost 60 pounds overseas.”

The buyback will start Wednesday and run the rest of the week.