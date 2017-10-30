Grizzly Sports Report, 10-30-17

Further scrutiny tonight of the Whitefish Energy contract with Puerto Rico as the FBI launches an investigation. This comes a day after Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosella demands the energy company cancel its $300 million contract with the Montana company. The initial criticism of the contract came when people began wondering how a company that has just two full-time employees, and is only two years old, could secure a $300 million contract. Couple that with the fact that ...

The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.

This is the original facial reconstruction that was completed by the Wyoming Crime Lab and was later shown on Unsolved Mysteries

Sydney Cannon of Missoula is facing charges for Sexual Abuse of Children. Missoula Police responded to Cannon's neighborhood after a witness said he saw Cannon ask a 5-year-old to pull her pants down.

NBC NEWS - A 12-year-old boy jumped off an overpass in Virginia Saturday, killing a woman who was driving her SUV on the interstate below, Virginia State Police said. Marisa Harris, 22, of Olney, Maryland, was driving on eastbound I-66 when the boy jumped from the Cedar Lane overpass and landed on her SUV about 4:18 p.m., state police said.

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's an urban legend for most of us: Finding harmful objects in Halloween candy. But for Denise Brus and her children, this was an unfortunate reality this Halloween. Brus says her four children went trick-or-treating in North Spokane. They started off in the 500 block of Empire heading toward the mall taking Standard and then over to one block east of Nevada and back down in a loop.