Grizzly Sports Report, 10-30-17

Check out this week's top plays!
Amies, a senior from Newport Beach, Calif., made a 45-yard field goal as time expired to help the Battlin’ Bears to a 30-27 win over then-No. 11 Montana Tech.
Montana State's defense has spent sizeable chunks of the 2017 season fighting for turnovers and battling to knock opponent offenses off the field.
Montana put up 500 yards of offense and out-scored Weber State 21-7 in the second half, but the Grizzlies also turned the football over five times overall and couldn't overcome a poor first half, falling to the Wildcats, 41-27, on Saturday afternoon.
According to Glacier National Park's Facebook page, a crew of 10 were flown to Sperry Chalet on Wednesday, October 4th.
Walter has been with Kaelyn through everything, including helping Kaelyn practice insulin shots.
And Montana could be seeing a boost in its economy because of that.
Right now this is the only program of its kind in Montana and with its success, Kalispell Regional Medical Center hopes other hospitals in Montana will also adopt the program.
According to the study, 1 in 58 drivers in the state of Montana will come in contact with wildlife and have damage to their vehicle.
Washington State Athletics announced the naming of the Gray W Jack Thompson Legends Lounge, inside the Cougar Football Complex.
Linehan posted season highs in completions, attempts and yards, also matching his season best for touchdowns. He connected with eight different receivers, spreading each of his three touchdowns to a different target.
Check out this week's top plays!
Amies, a senior from Newport Beach, Calif., made a 45-yard field goal as time expired to help the Battlin’ Bears to a 30-27 win over then-No. 11 Montana Tech.
The Cougars relied heavily on quarterback Tyler Hilinski, after starter Luke Falk was pulled from the game late in the first half. Falk ended his night with 93 passing yards and one touchdown, compared to Hilinski who threw for 509 yards, but also had four turnovers.
Matt Linehan connected with eight different receivers on his way to a season-high 360 passing yards and three touchdowns as Idaho defeated ULM 31-23 Saturday.
The Huskies (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) bounced back from their first loss of the season two weeks ago at Arizona State by running through the worst run defense in the country.
A ten-point swing over a 30-second span at the end of the third quarter proved to be the difference for visiting Whitworth in a 30-20 win at Pacific University.
Whitworth University will make the first of two consecutive trips to the state of Oregon this week with a game at Pacific University in Forest Grove.
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.
A Missoula recycling center threatens to stop some operations as customers continue to misuse the service.
Sydney Cannon of Missoula is facing charges for Sexual Abuse of Children. Missoula Police responded to Cannon's neighborhood after a witness said he saw Cannon ask a 5-year-old to pull her pants down.
NBC NEWS - A 12-year-old boy jumped off an overpass in Virginia Saturday, killing a woman who was driving her SUV on the interstate below, Virginia State Police said. Marisa Harris, 22, of Olney, Maryland, was driving on eastbound I-66 when the boy jumped from the Cedar Lane overpass and landed on her SUV about 4:18 p.m., state police said.
Montana Highway Patrol troopers are reconstructing a fatal accident that happened Wednesday afternoon north of Arlee.
Following the state's devastating wildfire season U.S Representative for Montana Greg Gianforte...
