Congressmen Gianforte and Westerman discuss forest management plan

A Missoula recycling center threatens to stop some operations as customers continue to misuse the service.
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.
NBC NEWS - A 12-year-old boy jumped off an overpass in Virginia Saturday, killing a woman who was driving her SUV on the interstate below, Virginia State Police said. Marisa Harris, 22, of Olney, Maryland, was driving on eastbound I-66 when the boy jumped from the Cedar Lane overpass and landed on her SUV about 4:18 p.m., state police said.
Sydney Cannon of Missoula is facing charges for Sexual Abuse of Children. Missoula Police responded to Cannon's neighborhood after a witness said he saw Cannon ask a 5-year-old to pull her pants down.
Montana Highway Patrol troopers are reconstructing a fatal accident that happened Wednesday afternoon north of Arlee.
Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."
