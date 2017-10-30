Congressmen Gianforte and Westerman discuss forest management pl - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Congressmen Gianforte and Westerman discuss forest management plan

MISSOULA -

Following the state's devastating wildfire season U.S Representative for Montana, Greg Gianforte made a stop in Missoula to discuss his forest management plans.

Gianforte was joined by Congressman Bruce Westerman of Arkansas.

Both are proponents of forest management reform.

This measure addresses the growing economic and environmental threats of catastrophic wildfire and solves the problem of “fire borrowing.”

Gianforte and Westerman met with members of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Montana Logging Association to discuss the reform plans.

“What I heard, when I talk to people who are in the timber business and conservation groups, like Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, is that we are tied up in knots with litigation. We got to put common sense, guard rails in the existing rules... We can get back into our forests and start to manage them instead of burning them,” said Gianforte.

The recent wildfire season burned more than 8.8 million acres nationwide, including more than a million acres in Montana.

Gianforte worked with Westerman and House leadership to secure $570.5 million in wildfire relief. 

The U.S House of Representatives will vote on the resilient federal forests act this week. 

