Recycling center warns customers about misuse of service - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Recycling center warns customers about misuse of service

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

A Missoula recycling center threatens to stop some operations as customers continue to misuse the service.

 Manager, Mason Mikkola with Pacific Recycling said people have been disposing materials like some plastics at the 24-hour drop off site, that can't actually be recycled.

ABC FOX Montana was told if the problems continue Pacific Recycling may get rid of the free service.

"We only take basically three grades of plastics. They have to be bottles and jars only. But we end up with other types plastics even though they are labeled with the right number,” said Mikkola.

Mikkola said when this happens the company ends up taking some plastics to the landfill costing extra time and money.

He said they don't want to discontinue their service anytime soon but they are encouraging people to pay close attention to what they're dropping off to be recycled.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Zinke connection to Whitefish Energy

    Zinke connection to Whitefish Energy

    Monday, October 30 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-10-31 03:57:34 GMT
    Further scrutiny tonight of the Whitefish Energy contract with Puerto Rico as the FBI launches an investigation. This comes a day after Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosella demands the energy company cancel its $300 million contract with the Montana company.  The initial criticism of the contract came when people began wondering how a company that has just two full-time employees, and is only two years old, could secure a $300 million contract. Couple that with the fact that ...
    Further scrutiny tonight of the Whitefish Energy contract with Puerto Rico as the FBI launches an investigation. This comes a day after Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosella demands the energy company cancel its $300 million contract with the Montana company.  The initial criticism of the contract came when people began wondering how a company that has just two full-time employees, and is only two years old, could secure a $300 million contract. Couple that with the fact that ...

  • Body identified in 1960s missing person's case

    Body identified in 1960s missing person's case

    Monday, October 30 2017 3:11 PM EDT2017-10-30 19:11:33 GMT
    This is the original facial reconstruction that was completed by the Wyoming Crime Lab and was later shown on Unsolved MysteriesThis is the original facial reconstruction that was completed by the Wyoming Crime Lab and was later shown on Unsolved Mysteries

    The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.

    The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.

  • Recycling center warns customers about misuse of service

    Recycling center warns customers about misuse of service

    Monday, October 30 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-10-31 02:11:53 GMT

    A Missoula recycling center threatens to stop some operations as customers continue to misuse the service.  

    A Missoula recycling center threatens to stop some operations as customers continue to misuse the service.  

  • Missoula man arrested for sexual abuse of child

    Missoula man arrested for sexual abuse of child

    Monday, October 30 2017 3:41 PM EDT2017-10-30 19:41:40 GMT

    Sydney Cannon of Missoula is facing charges for Sexual Abuse of Children. Missoula Police responded to Cannon's neighborhood after a witness said he saw Cannon ask a 5-year-old to pull her pants down. 

    Sydney Cannon of Missoula is facing charges for Sexual Abuse of Children. Missoula Police responded to Cannon's neighborhood after a witness said he saw Cannon ask a 5-year-old to pull her pants down. 

  • Woman Killed After Boy Jumps Off I-66 Overpass, Lands on Her SUV

    Monday, October 30 2017 10:35 AM EDT2017-10-30 14:35:41 GMT

    NBC NEWS - A 12-year-old boy jumped off an overpass in Virginia Saturday, killing a woman who was driving her SUV on the interstate below, Virginia State Police said. Marisa Harris, 22, of Olney, Maryland, was driving on eastbound I-66 when the boy jumped from the Cedar Lane overpass and landed on her SUV about 4:18 p.m., state police said.

    NBC NEWS - A 12-year-old boy jumped off an overpass in Virginia Saturday, killing a woman who was driving her SUV on the interstate below, Virginia State Police said. Marisa Harris, 22, of Olney, Maryland, was driving on eastbound I-66 when the boy jumped from the Cedar Lane overpass and landed on her SUV about 4:18 p.m., state police said.

  • Spokane family finds metal in Halloween candy

    Spokane family finds metal in Halloween candy

    Tuesday, November 22 2016 11:21 AM EST2016-11-22 16:21:20 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's an urban legend for most of us: Finding harmful objects in Halloween candy. But for Denise Brus and her children, this was an unfortunate reality this Halloween. Brus says her four children went trick-or-treating in North Spokane. They started off in the 500 block of Empire heading toward the mall taking Standard and then over to one block east of Nevada and back down in a loop.
    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's an urban legend for most of us: Finding harmful objects in Halloween candy. But for Denise Brus and her children, this was an unfortunate reality this Halloween. Brus says her four children went trick-or-treating in North Spokane. They started off in the 500 block of Empire heading toward the mall taking Standard and then over to one block east of Nevada and back down in a loop.

  • Troopers reconstructing fatal accident near Arlee

    Troopers reconstructing fatal accident near Arlee

    Thursday, October 26 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-10-26 16:56:39 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol troopers are reconstructing a fatal accident that happened Wednesday afternoon north of Arlee.  

    Montana Highway Patrol troopers are reconstructing a fatal accident that happened Wednesday afternoon north of Arlee.  

  • Congressmen Gianforte and Westerman discuss forest management plan

    Congressmen Gianforte and Westerman discuss forest management plan

    Monday, October 30 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-10-31 02:07:26 GMT

    Following the state's devastating wildfire season U.S Representative for Montana Greg Gianforte... 

    Following the state's devastating wildfire season U.S Representative for Montana Greg Gianforte... 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.