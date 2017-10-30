Recycling center warns customers about misuse of service

A Missoula recycling center threatens to stop some operations as customers continue to misuse the service.

Manager, Mason Mikkola with Pacific Recycling said people have been disposing materials like some plastics at the 24-hour drop off site, that can't actually be recycled.

ABC FOX Montana was told if the problems continue Pacific Recycling may get rid of the free service.

"We only take basically three grades of plastics. They have to be bottles and jars only. But we end up with other types plastics even though they are labeled with the right number,” said Mikkola.

Mikkola said when this happens the company ends up taking some plastics to the landfill costing extra time and money.

He said they don't want to discontinue their service anytime soon but they are encouraging people to pay close attention to what they're dropping off to be recycled.