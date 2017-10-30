Montana's first female governor, Judy Martz, dies at the age of 74.

Montana's first female governor, Judy Martz, has died at the age of 74. Martz served as the 22nd Governor of Montana from 2001 to 2005.

Governor Steve Bullock issued the following statement honoring the legacy of former the former Montana governor.

“Lisa and I join Montanans in honoring the life and legacy of Governor Judy Martz, Montana’s first female governor,” said Governor Bullock. “While she will always leave her mark in our history as a trailblazer for women, we will also remember the spirited enthusiasm she brought both in her service to Montanans and through her lifelong love for our state.”

Senator Jon Tester joined in remembering Martz saying, "Governor Judy Martz shattered the glass ceiling at our state’s Capitol showing young women all across Montana what’s possible if you work hard. Judy’s faith, persistence and leadership are a hallmark of her lasting legacy.”

Martz was born in Big Timber in 1943.