Missoula man arrested for sexual abuse of child

Sydney Cannon of Missoula is facing charges for Sexual Abuse of Children. Missoula Police responded to Cannon's neighborhood after a witness said he saw Cannon ask a 5-year-old to pull her pants down.

When law enforcement spoke with Cannon he allegedly said he talks with lots of neighborhood children and that he never asked the child to pull her pants down for him. According to the affidavit, Cannon said he remembered talking to the child that day and then later said he didn't remember the events of the day.

The child told police that "Syd" is her friend.

Cannon was arrested. He faces a felony charge, punishable by up to 100 years and a $50,000 fine. The first 25 years can't be deferred or suspended.