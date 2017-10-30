Missoula hunters found safe in Nine Mile Prairie

UPDATE: The 18 and 20-year-old hunters were found at approximately 1:00 pm. Search and Rescue says they're in good health and were not in need of medical attention. The two said they became lost and decided to stop walking once it became dark.

Four members of Missoula County SAR are currently searching the Nine Mile Prairie area for two Missoula hunters that are missing. Around 12:30 on Monday their vehicles were located.

Two Bear Air has been paged out to assist SAR crews and deputies and members of the US Forest Service who are on foot and in vehicles searching the Nine Mile Prairie area.

The two hunters who were supposed to return Sunday at 3:00 pm.

At this time information is limited. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office hasn't released names, but we will update this as soon as more information is known.