Garth Brooks breaks his Spokane ticket sales record

Garth Brooks has broken his Spokane ticket sales record. It’s taken almost two decades but today he’s hit over 62,000 tickets sold with more still selling.

The previous record was set in July 1998 when he sold 58,189.

Spokane is his last stop on the tour for Washington, Idaho, and Montana.

The concerts will be:

Thursday, November 9th 7:30PM

Friday, November 10th 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 11th 3:00PM

Saturday, November 11th 7:30 PM

Sunday, November 12th 3:00 PM

Sunday, November 12th 7:30PM

Tuesday, November 14th 7:30PM