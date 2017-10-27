Elevated lead levels found in some Seeley-Swan High School faucets

Friday, October 27 2017 6:23 AM EDT2017-10-27 10:23:06 GMT
Opening weekend for hunting season kicked off this weekend in Montana. This year however, will be the first hunting season with senate bill 172 in effect, otherwise known as the deadbeat dad bill. Senate bill 172 is an act allowing denial of hunting, fishing, or trapping licenses for failure to pay child support and other support debt or support obligation. Andrea Jones a spokesperson with Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the impact financially to them is small, but the bigger impact wi...
Opening weekend for hunting season kicked off this weekend in Montana. This year however, will be the first hunting season with senate bill 172 in effect, otherwise known as the deadbeat dad bill. Senate bill 172 is an act allowing denial of hunting, fishing, or trapping licenses for failure to pay child support and other support debt or support obligation. Andrea Jones a spokesperson with Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the impact financially to them is small, but the bigger impact wi...
Thursday, October 26 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-10-27 00:46:30 GMT
Here are the boys final scores from Thursday: Missoula Hellgate 6, Great Falls CMR 0 Bozeman 4, Helena High 0 Billings Senior 4, Missoula Sentinel 0 Kalispell Glacier 2, Billings West 1 The girls final scores: Helena High 5, Billings West 2 Kalispell 1, Billings Skyview 3 Bozeman 6, Big Sky 3 Billings Senior 2, Helena Capital 0
Here are the boys final scores from Thursday: Missoula Hellgate 6, Great Falls CMR 0 Bozeman 4, Helena High 0 Billings Senior 4, Missoula Sentinel 0 Kalispell Glacier 2, Billings West 1 The girls final scores: Helena High 5, Billings West 2 Kalispell 1, Billings Skyview 3 Bozeman 6, Big Sky 3 Billings Senior 2, Helena Capital 0