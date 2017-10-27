Elevated lead levels found in some Seeley-Swan High School faucets

Elevated levels of lead have recently been found in some water faucets at Seeley-Swan High School.

In the wake of water crises in Flint, Michigan and Portland, Oregon, the Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent requested the water in all schools be tested.

Mark Thane says that all district schools showed on Wednesday normal water levels, except for Seeley-Swan.

He says that three sinks showed elevated levels of lead in the water: the men's and women's restrooms in the front hallway of the original 1964 building and the teacher's lounge.

It is important to note, Thane says, that this appears to be an issue with the fixtures and pipes of the school, not a problem with the Seeley Lake Water District.

Portable water dispensers and jugs of water have been brought in, but the district is working with the health department to develop a plan to remedy the situation.