Utah senator: Trump shrinking 2 national monuments in Utah

Missoula County Sheriff's Office said that the victim of the fatal accident in Bonner is believed to be Shawna Wootan, a 54-year-old woman who worked for Opportunity Resources.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office said that the victim of the fatal accident in Bonner is believed to be Shawna Wootan, a 54-year-old woman who worked for Opportunity Resources.

Eduardo Lopez, the suspect of the fatal accident in Bonner, is being charged with one count of negligent homicide and eight counts of criminal endangerment.

Eduardo Lopez, the suspect of the fatal accident in Bonner, is being charged with one count of negligent homicide and eight counts of criminal endangerment.

A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.

A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.

Opening weekend for hunting season kicked off this weekend in Montana. This year however, will be the first hunting season with senate bill 172 in effect, otherwise known as the deadbeat dad bill. Senate bill 172 is an act allowing denial of hunting, fishing, or trapping licenses for failure to pay child support and other support debt or support obligation. Andrea Jones a spokesperson with Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the impact financially to them is small, but the bigger impact wi...