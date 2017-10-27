Utah senator: Trump shrinking 2 national monuments in Utah - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Utah senator: Trump shrinking 2 national monuments in Utah

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: US Bureau of Land Management Courtesy: US Bureau of Land Management

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is shrinking two national monuments in Utah, following a recommendation by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.
    
That's the word Friday from Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch. The Republican senator said in a statement that he is "incredibly grateful" Trump called him to say he is approving Zinke's recommendation on Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante national monuments.
    
Hatch said he and Trump "believe in the importance of protecting these sacred antiquities," but said there is "a better way to do it" by working with local officials and tribes.
    
Hatch's office said Trump called the senator Friday and said, "I'm approving the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase recommendation for you, Orrin."
    
Zinke recommended in September that the two Utah monuments be shrunk, along with Nevada's Gold Butte and Oregon's Cascade-Siskiyou.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Troopers reconstructing fatal accident near Arlee

    Troopers reconstructing fatal accident near Arlee

    Thursday, October 26 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-10-26 16:56:39 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol troopers are reconstructing a fatal accident that happened Wednesday afternoon north of Arlee.  

    Montana Highway Patrol troopers are reconstructing a fatal accident that happened Wednesday afternoon north of Arlee.  

  • Officials waiting on crime lab to confirm victim's identity

    Officials waiting on crime lab to confirm victim's identity

    Friday, October 27 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-10-27 17:55:43 GMT

    Missoula County Sheriff's Office said that the victim of the fatal accident in Bonner is believed to be Shawna Wootan, a 54-year-old woman who worked for Opportunity Resources. 

    Missoula County Sheriff's Office said that the victim of the fatal accident in Bonner is believed to be Shawna Wootan, a 54-year-old woman who worked for Opportunity Resources. 

  • Charges pressed on suspect of fatal accident in Bonner

    Charges pressed on suspect of fatal accident in Bonner

    Friday, October 27 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-10-27 18:11:26 GMT

    Eduardo Lopez, the suspect of the fatal accident in Bonner, is being charged with one count of negligent homicide and eight counts of criminal endangerment. 

    Eduardo Lopez, the suspect of the fatal accident in Bonner, is being charged with one count of negligent homicide and eight counts of criminal endangerment. 

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-10-27 16:16:15 GMT

    A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.

    A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.

  • A potential of 270 people impacted by Senate Bill 172, "Deadbeat Dad Bill"

    A potential of 270 people impacted by Senate Bill 172, "Deadbeat Dad Bill"

    Friday, October 27 2017 6:23 AM EDT2017-10-27 10:23:06 GMT
    Opening weekend for hunting season kicked off this weekend in Montana. This year however, will be the first hunting season with senate bill 172 in effect, otherwise known as the deadbeat dad bill. Senate bill 172 is an act allowing denial of hunting, fishing, or trapping licenses for failure to pay child support and other support debt or support obligation. Andrea Jones a spokesperson with Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the impact financially to them is small, but the bigger impact wi...
    Opening weekend for hunting season kicked off this weekend in Montana. This year however, will be the first hunting season with senate bill 172 in effect, otherwise known as the deadbeat dad bill. Senate bill 172 is an act allowing denial of hunting, fishing, or trapping licenses for failure to pay child support and other support debt or support obligation. Andrea Jones a spokesperson with Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the impact financially to them is small, but the bigger impact wi...

  • Second Griz football player a person of interest in WSU assault

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-10-26 15:04:49 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

    ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

  • Plains Public School had a two hour delay this morning because of a tragic loss

    Plains Public School had a two hour delay this morning because of a tragic loss

    Thursday, October 26 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-10-26 23:04:51 GMT

    The school day started with a two hour delay for guidance and counseling for faculty and students.

    The school day started with a two hour delay for guidance and counseling for faculty and students.

  • Class AA Sate Soccer, Day One

    Class AA Sate Soccer, Day One

    Thursday, October 26 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-10-27 00:46:30 GMT
    Here are the boys final scores from Thursday: Missoula Hellgate 6, Great Falls CMR 0 Bozeman 4, Helena High 0 Billings Senior 4, Missoula Sentinel 0 Kalispell Glacier 2, Billings West 1 The girls final scores: Helena High 5, Billings West 2 Kalispell 1, Billings Skyview 3 Bozeman 6, Big Sky 3 Billings Senior 2, Helena Capital 0
    Here are the boys final scores from Thursday: Missoula Hellgate 6, Great Falls CMR 0 Bozeman 4, Helena High 0 Billings Senior 4, Missoula Sentinel 0 Kalispell Glacier 2, Billings West 1 The girls final scores: Helena High 5, Billings West 2 Kalispell 1, Billings Skyview 3 Bozeman 6, Big Sky 3 Billings Senior 2, Helena Capital 0
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.