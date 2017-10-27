Charges pressed on suspect of fatal accident in Bonner

Eduardo Lopez, the suspect of the fatal accident in Bonner, is being charged with one count of negligent homicide and eight counts of criminal endangerment.

On October 25th of 2017 at approximately 5:51 a.m., Missoula 911 Dispatch received calls about a person driving the wrong way on Interstate 90.

Six different complaints were reported that a white truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

One witness said that the suspect was driving about 75 miles per hour in the westbound lane and did not seem to notice that he was going the wrong way.

Montana Highway Patrol arrived on the scene of the crash and reported a burning Toyota Highlander, which was the vehicle Lopez allegedly struck.

The victim, who is believed to be Shawna Wootan, was found dead at the scene.

Lopez was hospitalized at St. Patrick's Hospital.

According to the affidavit, Lopez admitted to consuming alcohol the previous evening.

Trooper Smart conducted interviews of seven additional victims who had nearly been struck, who said they feared for their lives while trying to avoid a collision.