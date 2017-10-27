Police waiting on crime lab to confirm victim's identity

Thursday, October 26 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-10-27 00:46:30 GMT
Here are the boys final scores from Thursday: Missoula Hellgate 6, Great Falls CMR 0 Bozeman 4, Helena High 0 Billings Senior 4, Missoula Sentinel 0 Kalispell Glacier 2, Billings West 1 The girls final scores: Helena High 5, Billings West 2 Kalispell 1, Billings Skyview 3 Bozeman 6, Big Sky 3 Billings Senior 2, Helena Capital 0
Thursday, October 26 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-10-26 19:50:59 GMT
These two images reveal the shrinking Great Salt Lake shoreline between 1989 and 2015. (Courtesy of Johnnie Moore)
A University of Montana geosciences professor emeritus recently contributed to research that reveals human water consumption, rather than long-term climate change, has greatly reduced the size of Utah’s Great Salt Lake.
