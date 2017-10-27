Police waiting on crime lab to confirm victim's identity

Missoula County Sheriff's Office said that the victim of the fatal accident in Bonner is believed to be Shawna Wootan, a 54-year-old woman who worked for Opportunity Resources.

But, police said that the body was burned beyond recognition, so they have to wait to get proof from the Montana State Crime Lab to get positive scientific identity.

Police did say that the car registration does match up with Wootan's identity, but they cannot confirm this until they get the results.

Law enforcement said that she lived with her 80-year-old mother, who confirmed that she has not been home since the time of the incident.

The sheriff's office also said that Opportunity Resources confirmed that Wootan has not been at work all week.

Police said the investigation to identify the victim's body could take up to eight weeks.

Deputy Missoula County Attorney, Brittany Williams, said that the suspect, Eduardo Lopez, will be charged with one count of negligent homicide and eight counts of criminal endangerment.