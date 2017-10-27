Officials waiting on crime lab to confirm victim's identity - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Officials waiting on crime lab to confirm victim's identity

MISSOULA -

Missoula County Sheriff's Office said that the victim of the fatal accident in Bonner is believed to be Shawna Wootan, a 54-year-old woman who worked for Opportunity Resources. 

But, officials said that the body was burned beyond recognition, so they have to wait to get proof from the Montana State Crime Lab to get a positive scientific identity. 

Officials did say that the car registration does match up with Wootan's identity, but they cannot confirm this until they get the results. 

Law enforcement said that she lived with her 80-year-old mother, who confirmed that she has not been home since the time of the incident.

The sheriff's office also said that Opportunity Resources confirmed that Wootan has not been at work all week.

Investigators say it could take up to eight weeks to identify the victim's body. 

Deputy Missoula County Attorney, Brittany Williams, said that the suspect, Eduardo Lopez, will be charged with one count of negligent homicide and eight counts of criminal endangerment. 

